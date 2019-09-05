Hot, humid weather to prevail in country

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lay over western Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was reported in several cities, including Mandi Bahauddin 16, Karachi (University Road, Jinnah Terminal 04), Sukkur 01, Drosh 04 and Lasbella 03. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at DI Khan where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 38.3°C and minimum was 27.2°C.