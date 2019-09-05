Modi committed crime against humanity in IHK: Saif

ISLAMABAD: MQM-Pakistan Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday vociferously raised the issue of Kashmir in the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget and Planning and said that the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) were being subjected to brutal torture and humiliation and the global community must take notice of the high handedness of Indian forces.

He was expressing his views in a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget and Planning. Barrister Saif is leading a delegation of Senate of Pakistan comprising of Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi and Sana Jamali to participate in the important meeting being held in Baghdad, Iraq from 3-5 September, 2019.

He observed that Modi had committed crime against humanity and all his efforts are destined to fail. He said that Pakistan wanted peaceful solution to the issue according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people Jammu and Kashmir. During his speech, the delegates from India try to interrupt, however, Barrister Saif effectively defended and articulated Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, which was also acknowledged by the participants resulting in embarrassing situation for the Indian side. He noted that the whole Asian region was in the limelight due to terrorism, extremism, political instability, economic downfall and poverty.

The legislator said that the leadership of Asian region had to come forward, shunning differences, to pave the way for peace, stability and economic growth of the region. In his speech, Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif observed that APA was most important for Pakistan, as Pakistan wants Asian region to flourish and prosper.