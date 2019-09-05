PFA seals 11 restaurants

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday launched an inspection drive on food outlets located along the motorway and highways and took action against a number of food businesses.

Food safety teams visited several service areas and shut down 11 restaurants as well as imposed heavy fine on nine food business operators.

During the inspection drive, PFA’s enforcement teams thoroughly examined the kitchens, warehouses and storage area of the hotels, restaurants, snack bars and other food outlets in the daylong operation.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that Chicken Broast located at Saul Morr Rest area and Silver Spoon were sealed for using rancid oil, loose spices and for not comply with the authority’s instructions. In Bhera Service Area, teams shut down a famous fast food chain Gloria Jean's and Grill Restaurant over using expired and reusing food ingredients, poor storage and the presence of rodents in the premises. The PFA watchdog teams also closed down Bismillah Dera, Handi & Green Lagoon Restaurant, Rahat Bakers, Soon Valley, Roz Restaurant and a tuck shop in the Kalarkhar Service Area.

Muhammad Usman said that these food joints were sealed over an abundance of cockroaches and failure to meet the hygienic working standards.

The PFA imposed a heavy penalty of fine to Perfect Fine Dine In, Serenity Restaurant, Mart 24, Gourmet Sweets, Multani Dera, Khyber Pass Shinwari and two outlets of Rahat Bakers.

The PFA director general said that the fine was imposed over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018. PFA also warned five food outlets, asking them to improve the hygienic condition. The DG said that PFA was checking motorway service areas and grand trunk road.