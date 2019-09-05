Pakistan to observe Sept 6 as Kashmir Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan will also be observed as Kashmir Defence Day on Friday.

Delivering speech at an international conference on Kashmir here, she said this showed the strong bonds between Pakistan and Kashmir and that both are closely interlinked. Ashiq Awan said the Kashmiri people were struggling for their just right to self-determination and Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively highlighting this just narrative of Kashmiri people at the international fora.

However, the Special Assistant to PM regretted that Modi government had put the regional peace and security at stake through its unconstitutional and unilateral steps in the Held Kashmir.

Dr. Awan said that Pakistan would continue to raise the voice of Kashmir people at every forum. She said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had unmasked the fascist, racist and terrorist face of India.

Expressing concerns over the indefinite curfew imposed in the Held Valley, Dr. Awan said the Kashmiri people were looking towards the international community and human rights groups to give ears to their plight.

Welcoming the OIC’s recent statement demanding lifting of curfew in Held Kashmir, she said the people of Kashmir had more expectations from the Islamic bloc to extend practical support to them. She said the Held Kashmir had been turned into the world's largest prison where the people and children were faced with shortages of medicines and food.

She regretted that people of Kashmir were completely cut-off from the outside world and at this critical juncture, Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris was quite encouraging for them. However, the Indian claim of being the world’s largest stood exposed before the world while it was violating its own constitution.