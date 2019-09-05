Body named to manage IOA for National Games

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has constituted a management committee for preparation and participation of the Islamabad Olympic Association’s (IOA) contingent in the National Games to be held in Peshawar from October 26-November 1.

Begum Ishrat Ashraf (individual member POA) has been nominated as the chairperson of the committee and its other members are Rizwanul Haq Razi (associate secretary POA), Capt Nasir Mahmood (Director Sports Navy), Faisal Butt (Director Sports HEC), Jalal Hyder Khan (treasurer Pakistan Taekwondo Federation), Muhammad Ramzan Kasoori (secretary Islamabad Baseball Association), Muhammad Sarwar (secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation).

The committee will be responsible for trials/selection of athletes and allied arrangements for participation of IOA teams as per rules of the National Games.