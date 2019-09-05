PBCC alleges step-motherly treatment by PCB

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Wednesday expressed its disappointment over the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) approach towards the visually impaired cricketers, saying that despite the efforts the PCB’s chairman did not spare time for the meeting with PBCC officials.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said that last week he had requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani through a letter to spare some time for a meeting to discuss matters related to the PBCC budget.

“The PBCC had requested for a short meeting between September 2 and 4, but I have not received any reply from the PCB on the matter yet,” he told APP.

Sultan added that the PBCC president was member of the PCB’s general body but we are receiving step-motherly treatment form the board.

“Each of the PCB’s domestic contracted players will receive monthly retainers of Rs50,000 and a high-performing player can even earn between Rs2 million to Rs2.5 million per season in terms of allowances, match fees and prize money.

“But national blind team, who have won several world cups, bilateral series, still gets Rs12,000 to pay an A category player as part of the central contract,” he said, adding that a grave injustice was being done with the blind cricketers.

Sultan added that the PBCC’s current budget was Rs16.5 million and that had not been increased for the last 9 years.

“If the PCB chief will not spare time for the desired meeting then the PBCC will have no option other than a protest,” he said.