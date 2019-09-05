close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
AFP
September 5, 2019

Judge orders White House to reinstate reporter’s pass

World

AFP
September 5, 2019

WASHINGTON: The White House was ordered Tuesday by a federal judge to reverse its suspension of a reporter´s press credentials.

Playboy reporter Brian Karem's White House pass was temporarily revoked after he argued with President Donald Trump's "hard pass" -- a long-term White House press pass -- was suspended for 30 days in August by Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who cited his lack of "professionalism" and "decorum."

But US District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras determined the standards for press behavior had not been made clear before the event and granted a preliminary injunction restoring Karem´s pass.

"Grisham failed to provide fair notice of the fact that a hard pass could be suspended under these circumstances," the judge wrote. The press secretary had cited the three rules regarding press etiquette -- published after CNN reporter Jim Acosta temporarily lost his hard pass in November after a testy exchange with Trump. But Judge Contreras dismissed the rules as too vague. He said that as White House events appear to vary greatly in character, professionalism alone was "too murky" to rely upon.

