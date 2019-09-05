close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
AFP
September 5, 2019

Laporte undergoes knee surgery

Sports

AFP
September 5, 2019

LONDON: Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has undergone knee surgery that is expected to keep the centre-back sidelined for at least a couple of months.

Laporte had been in line to make his international debut with France this week after his exceptional form for the Premier League champions over the past year was finally rewarded with a first call-up by Didier Deschamps since March 2017.

However, he was stretchered off late in the first-half of City’s 4-0 win over Brighton on Saturday after a clash with the visitors’ Adam Webster.

“Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery on his knee after damaging his cartilage and lateral meniscus during Saturday’s win over Brighton,” City said in a statement without giving a timeframe for Laporte’s return.

