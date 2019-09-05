Indian media reports teen dies of pellet injuries in held Kashmir

By News Desk

NEW DELHI: A Kashmiri teenager has died from pellet injuries sustained during a protest against the Indian government in held Kashmir, the local News18 network has reported, disputing the Indian military’s claims that he died after being hit by stone-pelting protesters.

Indian forces regularly use shotguns in clashes in occupied Kashmir that fire hundreds of metal pellets at a time, blinding and maiming thousands in recent years.

The Indian army, however, claimed the teen died after being hit by stone-pelting protesters in the disputed region that has been under lockdown for a month. Asrar Ahmed Khan died on Tuesday night after succumbing to wounds he received on August 6, senior Indian army officer Lt-Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said at a news conference in Srinagar. He also went on the blame Pakistan for the unrest in the region. On August 5, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped occupied Kashmir of its autonomy.