Iran set to make new cut in N-commitments

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will announce a new step in scaling back its nuclear commitments by Thursday (today) despite a diplomatic push for relief from US sanctions.

Iran and three European countries—Britain, France and Germany—have been engaged in talks to save a 2015 nuclear deal that has been unravelling since the US withdrew from it in May last year.

The efforts have been led by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been trying to convince the US to offer Iran some sort of relief from crippling sanctions it has reimposed on the Islamic republic since its pullout.

“I don’t think that... we will reach a deal so we’ll take the third step and we will announce the details today or tomorrow,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The Iranian president said the two sides were getting closer to an agreement on a way to resolve burning issues. “If we had 20 issues of disagreement with the Europeans in the past, today there are three issues,” he said. “Most of them have been resolved but we haven’t reached a final agreement.”

Iran has long been threatening to carry out a third step by Friday unless other parties to the deal offset the effect of US sanctions in return for its continued compliance.

It has already hit back twice with countermeasures in response to the US withdrawal from the 2015 deal, which gave it relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

A deputy foreign minister said Iran would resume full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if it is allowed to sell its oil or get a $15-billion credit line guaranteed by future crude sales.

Abbas Araghchi expressed doubt, however, that such a plan could be agreed by the deadline set by Iran for sanctions relief.

“Iran... will return to full implementation of the JCPOA only if it is able to sell its oil and to fully benefit from the income from these sales,” he said. “The French proposal goes in that direction,” he was quoted as saying by IRNA