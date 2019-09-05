Imran walks back on contentious GIDC law

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to withdraw the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) Ordinance, a controversial proposal that would see the waiving off of billions of rupees of gas dues of industries, “in the interest of transparency and good governance”.

According to a Prime Minister’s Office statement, Khan further directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to move an application for an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court, so the matter is decided at the earliest, strictly in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

The Prime Minister took the decision “in view of the recent controversy”. The statement further said the total amount, stuck in the GIDC litigation from January 2012 till Dec 2018, was about Rs 417 billion.

In the first round of litigation, the Supreme Court had annulled the GIDC statute whereas the federal government’s review petition was also dismissed by the court. Thereafter, fresh legislations were brought about, which were presently under challenge before the provincial high courts and a set of appeals was also pending in the apex court. In the backdrop of the above, an Ordinance was issued with a view to recover 50 per cent of the stuck revenue by way of an out-of-court settlement after consultation with the industry.

“However, the Prime Minister wishes to inform the nation that going to the court carries a risk because the decision could go either way,” the statement says. “This means that the government could get the whole amount or could lose it all and possibly forgo any prospect of future revenue collections under this head,” it added.

Also on top of this, the government could be saddled with the burden of administering refunds of approximately Rs 295 billion of the principal amount, it added.