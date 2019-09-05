Govt confident to surpass 2.4pc growth target: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: The government is confident to surpass the growth target of 2.4 per cent set for the current fiscal year (2019-20) as after gaining stability on the external front during the past year, the economy has been currently moving in positive direction, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Sheikh said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference along with the economic team of the government, Sheikh said there had been considerable growth in exports, while imports have declined reducing overall current account deficit of the country by 73 per cent.

The adviser was accompanied by Minister for Planning and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi.

Shaikh said the overall revenue has also increased from Rs 509 billion during the first two months of the last year to Rs 580 billion during the current year, showing 25 per cent growth. He said keeping in view the decline in imports, there has been decrease in revenues, adding the non-import revenues surged by 40 per cent during the period.

The adviser further said the government would clear all the verified sales tax refund claims, filed till 2015, which would benefit around 10,000 people, adding the business community has lauded this initiative.

He said income tax refunds of up to Rs 100,000 since 2015 would also be cleared to benefit middle income people.

“The government has introduced a system with no human intervention to ensure immediate refunds to exporters. The system being labeled as ‘Faster’ has already been implemented and operational since August 23. It will clear refund claims of previous month up to 16th of the next months,” he added.

Shaikh said the government also expects around Rs 800 billion non-tax revenues, of which Rs 200 billion would come from renewal of licencing of cellular companies, Rs 300 billion from LNG Terminal privatisation and Rs 300 billion from the interest of State Bank of Pakistan. He said the private sector credit has also increased from Rs 70 billion last year to Rs120 billion, providing additional Rs 50 billion.

Talking about power sector reforms, the adviser said the circular debt has been reduced from Rs 38 billion per month to just Rs 10 billion per month, which he said would be further reduced to zero by December next year. He said the government by overcoming power thefts and other losses saved around Rs 120 billion.

On the issue of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), Shaikh said the government has decided to refer the matter to Supreme Court for guidance and cleared that the government decision would be taken on the basis of three basic principles — in accordance with the law, for the public interest and through transparent process.

Talking about the stability phase, the adviser said after assuming the power, the government focused on external sector and had an agreement with the International Monetary Fund which had been widely appreciated. It also engaged with World Bank and Asian Development Bank, he added.

To a question, he said in order to control prices in the country the federal government was increasing coordination with the provincial governments. With respect to floating of bonds in the international market, he said the people will get concrete news in few weeks.