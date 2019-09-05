Saudi, UAE FMs call on Imran, discuss Kashmir

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic outreach on Indian-occupied Kashmir has seen results as the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the military leadership.

Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed called on Prime Minister Khan on Wednesday.

The meetings come amid an aggressive diplomatic outreach which the government has undertaken after India unilaterally abrogated Article 370 of its constitution, which gave the occupied territory a limited degree of autonomy.

According to Radio Pakistan, they reaffirmed the strategic significance of the relationship of Saudi Arabia and the UAE with Pakistan. They also acknowledged Pakistan’s role and efforts in promoting and maintaining regional peace and stability.

While speaking to the dignitaries, Prime Minister Khan urged the international community to pressurise India to halt and reverse its illegal actions and aggressive policies and postures in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir because of the month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.

They assured the Prime Minister that both countries would remain engaged with Pakistan to help address the current challenges, defuse tensions, and promote an environment of peace and security. The visiting dignitaries said they were visiting Pakistan at the direction of their leadership.

Khan further stressed that India’s actions are a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law. There is a genuine fear of a false-flag operation to divert the world’s attention from India’s illegal actions and intensified repression of Kashmiris, he told them. The Prime Minister added that Saudi Arabia and UAE have an important role in this regard.

Earlier, al-Jubeir and bin Zayed held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India’s move to end the disputed region’s special status.

Al-Jubeir and bin Zayed met with Qureshi at the Foreign Office after they arrived for their day-long visit on Wednesday. They were received by the foreign minister at Noor Khan Airbase earlier. Prior to delegation-level talks, the three counterparts warmly shook and raised their hands in front of cameras as a gesture of unity among the three nations. The Saudi and Emirati foreign ministers were to also hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the military leadership.

The visit is taking place after Prime Minister Khan held telephonic conversation with the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Also, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) — of which Saudi Arabia and the UAE are important members — has given a clear message on the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir after India abrogated the Article 370 of its constitution.