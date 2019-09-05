Pakistan can go to any extent for Kashmir: DG ISPR

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor has reiterated the country’s unflinching support for Kashmir, saying Pakistan can go to any extent to support Kashmiris in their just right to self determination.

“Pakistan can go to any limit to support the Kashmiris for their just right to self-determination,” which has been attaining global recognition, he said, while addressing a press conference at the ISPR on Wednesday.

Wars are fought not only with weapons, but skills, tactics and above all the initiative, drive and determination to sacrifice, and the armed forces of Pakistan possesses all the required abilities for warring, he said.

When his attention was drawn towards a recent press statement of the Indian defence minister on India’s “no first-use” doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons, Maj-Gen Ghafoor said that was India’s unilateral initiative.

Pakistan had never been into such commitment or made any statement on it, rather, Pakistan had kept its options open, he added. “Kashmir is our jugular vein and we can go to any limit for the right to self-determination for the people in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, whatever the cost may be,” he stressed.

The country’s armed forces are fully ready to respond befittingly in case war is imposed from across (the border), he added. “Our economy is not too weak to fight a war. To extend help to our Kashmiri brethren we will not look at our pockets,” he said in an unwavering tone.

Ghafoor brushed aside rumours about striking any deal on Kashmir during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to the United States. He termed such reports as part of the ongoing hybrid warfare and said: “Such reports carry no weight. No deal was struck on Kashmir during the United States visit. There is no question of striking any deal on Kashmir issue,” he categorically stated while answering a question.

How could an individual, or any group, or party strike a deal on a 72-year-old issue unilaterally, he asked. It is the matter of prestige and respect of the state that had been standing solemnly on the Kashmir issue, he added.

He said all the endeavours of Pakistan were meant for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, who had been braving the worst atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces. “Our message for them is that we stand with them in their struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.” He said any understanding on Kashmir, against the will of people would be a betrayal to the Kashmir cause. “We shall support Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination till our last soldier, last bullet and last breath,” he said.

Ghafoor said Indian subjugation in Indian-occupied Kashmir reflects the picture of Hitler’s Nazism. “Narendra Modi and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) are followers of Hitler’s philosophy and Kashmiris’ subjugation to inhumane atrocities reflects this very mindset.”

He said: “India will suffer twice of that extent to which the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir had been suffering.” He added India was sowing the seeds of conflict that may threaten regional peace. “If India resorts to any aggression, our forces are fully prepared to retaliate,” he said.

He said Pakistan had been the target of Indian conspiracies since its inception in 1947, in terms of intelligence and economic warfare, but never bowed to its expansionist agenda. “The Pakistani nation, the government and the armed forces stand united for the defence of the country and support to Kashmiri brethren.”

He told a questioner that the country’s armed forces had already undertaken laborious and hectic exercises for preparing itself for replying to any aggression, but its details cannot be shared with the public, or media.

In reply to a question regarding the country’s economy, he said indications towards its deteriorated health were given much earlier in the past, but those then at the helm of affairs had rejected it.

It had attained alarming proportions at that time but went unheeded that caused its further degradation, he said, and added it had suffered cancer which cannot be cured by administering a pill to cure fever.

It required a lengthy and thorough procedure for treatment which was specifically required to cure a lethal disease of cancer, he said. However, he expressed the hope that things had started improving and would continue (to improve) in the days to come.

Answering a question regarding the assassination of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, he said Pakistan had shared the first information about him with the United States, which later carried out operation in isolation.

Expressing the strong desire for restoration of complete peace in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan had already been making sincere efforts to bring both the United States and Taliban to the table and would continue efforts to facilitate peace efforts.

In connection with the Pakistan Defence Day celebrations, he appealed to the nation to visit the places belonging to martyrs and exchange sympathies with their kin and loved ones to remind them that the entire nation was with them, and to acknowledge the sacrifices of their near and dear ones.