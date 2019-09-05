close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

Mine blast victim girl being treated at CMH

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

MIRANSHAH: A minor girl, who was injured in a landmine explosion last week, had been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu.

An official said on Wednesday that the minor girl, Yasmeen, belonging to Muhammadkhel village, in North Waziristan district, was wounded in an explosion while collecting firewood. He said the victim was rushed to the CMH Bannu and for further treatment she would be shifted to Peshawar where the doctors would carry out her plastic surgery. He added that the treatment expenses would be borne by the security forces though initially her family had been given a grant of Rs50,000 as a token of compensation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar