Mine blast victim girl being treated at CMH

MIRANSHAH: A minor girl, who was injured in a landmine explosion last week, had been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu.

An official said on Wednesday that the minor girl, Yasmeen, belonging to Muhammadkhel village, in North Waziristan district, was wounded in an explosion while collecting firewood. He said the victim was rushed to the CMH Bannu and for further treatment she would be shifted to Peshawar where the doctors would carry out her plastic surgery. He added that the treatment expenses would be borne by the security forces though initially her family had been given a grant of Rs50,000 as a token of compensation.