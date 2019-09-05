Five jirga members arrested for declaring minor girl vani

MANSEHRA: The police on Wednesday arrested five members of a jirga on the charges of declaring a three-year-old girl vani.

The jirga had handed over the girl (A) to the rival party to settle a dispute in Jabor area. She was to be married off to a 30-year old man

Acting on the written complaint filed by Mohammad Khalid, maternal uncle of the girl, the Shinkiari police took five jirga members into custody.

The jirga was held in Jabor area the other day that had declared the girl vani.

It was learnt that a girl (Y), 18, had reportedly eloped with one Mohammad Mustafa, but they could not tie the knot and she was returned to her family.

Mohammad Khalid said the jirga had declared that Mustafa had brought dishonour on the family of the girl (Y) therefore his minor cousin (A) be given in marriage to her brother Mohammad Javed.

District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan had ordered the Shinkiari police to register the FIR and arrest the accused.

The arrestees were identified as Ali Khan, Mohammad Bashir, Mohammad Akbar, Mohammad Sadiq and Mohammad Javed.