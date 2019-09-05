close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
September 5, 2019

Call for legislation for population welfare

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 5, 2019

PESHAWAR: Participants of a debate on population and sustainable resources Wednesday urged the legislators to make stringent legislation for population welfare and sustainable development. The debate held here under auspices of population council and Peshawar University Teachers Association . Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan was the key speaker on the occasion. He assured the participants that a new law was on the cards about pre-marital counselling. He pointed out child marriages law after vetting will be tabled in the assembly for approval. Samia Ali, member KP Assembly Humaira Khatoon also spoke.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar