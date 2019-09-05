Call for legislation for population welfare

PESHAWAR: Participants of a debate on population and sustainable resources Wednesday urged the legislators to make stringent legislation for population welfare and sustainable development. The debate held here under auspices of population council and Peshawar University Teachers Association . Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan was the key speaker on the occasion. He assured the participants that a new law was on the cards about pre-marital counselling. He pointed out child marriages law after vetting will be tabled in the assembly for approval. Samia Ali, member KP Assembly Humaira Khatoon also spoke.