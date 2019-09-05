Probe launched into detainees’ death

PESHAWAR: Police have started investigation into the death of a detained person in the University Town Police Station in the provincial capital. One Imran of Charsadda was arrested by the police in connection with a theft case. It was learnt the detained person died mysteriously in the custody the other day. Senior police officials have ordered inquiry into the incident. The police in Punjab are under fire already after the death of one Salahuddin, who was held by the cops for alleged ATM theft.