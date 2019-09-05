Business Forum to win SCCI elections, says Ilyas Bilour

PESHAWAR: Leader of the Businessman Forum Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has said that the Forum will win the upcoming elections of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The forum has always served the business community. And our candidates have been elected unopposed during the last 10 years,” he said while addressing a gathering of traders here on Wednesday. He said the Forum would get victory in the SCCI elections for 2019-20.

Faiz Muhammad Faizi, president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haris Mufti, vice-president of the chamber, Ghazanfar Bilour, former president of FPCCI, SCCI former presidents Haji Mohammad Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, Adil Rauf, Riaz Arshad, Faud Ishaq, Industrialist Association Hayatabad president Zarak Khan, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association chairman Engr Manzoor Elahi, All Pakistan Flour Mills Association central chairman Naeem Butt, former SCCI senior vice-presidents Engr Maqsood Anwar and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, APCNGA representative Pervez Khattak, Tajir Ittehd Peshawar general secretary Mujeebur Rehman, and Peshawar Cantonment Board president Waris Khan Afridi were present on the occasion.

Senator Ilyas Bilour said that an opportunist group of traders had been exposed before the business community as they knew well that the Forum was real representative forum of trader community, which always addressed their issues. He said there was no room for opportunists in the business community.

Faiz Muhammad, while speaking on the occasion, said that SCCI under patronage of Businessman Forum leader Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour had played key role in resolution of community’s issues like BRT, empty containers and trucks, Alex Load Regime, etc.

Zahidullah Shinwari, in his speech, said that under the leadership of Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, the issues of business community were highlighted and addressed effectively. Haji Muhammad Afzal, Engr Manzoor Elahi, Mujeebur Rehman, Haji Abdul Jalil Jan, Pervez Khattak, Waris Khan Afridi and trader leaders also spoke on the occasion.