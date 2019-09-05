close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 5, 2019

Robber killed

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: A robber was shot dead in Naseerabad while looting a mobile shop in Koh-e-Noor Mill Bazar in broad daylight on Tuesday, police said.

The other gangsters ran away after the killing of one of their accomplices. The police said that the robber was killed with the bullet fired by his own aides when they opened firing on resistance by the shopkeeper. The police claimed that the dead robber was identified as Aamir from CNIC recovered from his pocket.

