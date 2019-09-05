Training on impacts of climate change held at AAUR

Rawalpindi: Speakers said that Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change and stressed that there is dire need to develop adaptation/management strategies to reduce the impact of climate change for sustainable crop production.

They stated this while addressing at the inaugural session of the two days Hands-on training on “Climate change impact assessment and adaptation strategies for wheat and groundnut production using decision support system, here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). The training was organised by the PMAS-AAUR Department of Agronomy, with an aim to develop capacity building of young scientists, researchers, post-graduate students in climate change impact assessment and adaptation strategies for wheat and groundnut production. This training will also provide an opportunity to develop consortium of researchers across the country for crop production under changing climate using Decision Support System. Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Former Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was the chief guest while Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the guest of honor. Agronomists, agricultural researchers, soil scientists, agro-meteorologists, nutrient management specials, resource management specialists, agricultural extension agents, policy makers, economists, planners and other agricultural professionals striving to reduce risks in increasing agricultural productivity are participating in this two days training.

Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, in his address highlighted the impacts changing climate on future crop yields and said that Pakistan agriculture sector is the victim of rapid climate change in a country. He said that there is a research gap about climate change impacts and adaptation to agricultural development in Pakistan. He was of the view that due to climate change patterns are causing irregular devastating events in the country including floods, heat-waves, droughts, deforestation, storms, de-gradation of air quality and worsening situation of food. He urged to adopt measures on war-footing to create awareness among the farming community about the impact of climate change. He said that there is dire need to take steps to cope with the impact of climate change, particularly the agriculture and livestock sectors. He suggested to create awareness among farming community for the use of modern methods of cultivation in the areas which were prone to climate change.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that a large population in the country is associated with the agriculture sector and there is dire need to adopt the modern technology that will help in reduction in poverty at par and ensure the food for the ever-increasing population.

Vice chancellor emphasised linkages between academia, industry and end users by equipping them with modern technology. He said PMAS-AAUR will provide every support for the capacity building of the agriculture extension system in the province and particularly in Potohar region. The workshop was the part of the research project funded by Punjab Agricultural Research Board. The convener and resource person Dr. Muhammad Naveed Tahir, Assistant Professor, Department of Agronomy, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan highlighted the activities which will carry out during the workshop.