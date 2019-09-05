Education ministry panel mulls promotion cases

Islamabad: After postponement for five times, the meeting of the Departmental Selection Board (DSB) to promote the officers of BPS-18 was held at C-Block of the Pak-Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Arshad Mirza. The promotion of various cadre of teachers, including associate professors (male and female), headmistresses and principals of the FG and Model colleges overseen by the Federal Directorate of Education came under discussion in the meeting.

The board discussed the promotion cases of seven male and 14 female assistant professors of the Federal Government colleges. From the school side, five male and 18 female vice- principals (BPS-18) of FG schools were discussed for promotion.

The promotion cases of five male and five female assistant professors of Islamabad Model Colleges and those of five headmistresses also came under discussion. Few promotion cases on anticipation were also discussed.

A representative of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, Professor Tahir Mahmood, expressed satisfaction with the holding the selection board's meeting and said it resolved the issue of the long-overdue promotion of the teachers. He thanked the education secretary and board members over the promotion cases discussion and appreciated the efforts of the ministry's promotion cell for the purpose.