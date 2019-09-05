IIU to have Kashmir Desk

Islamabad: The International Islamic University will establish a special desk to further the Kashmir cause by carrying out research and developing strategies for the resolution of the dispute.

This was announced in a joint communique issued during an international seminar on 'emerging situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir: policy options for Pakistan' organised by the university here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Pakistan had exposed the fascist, racist and extremist face of Indian government, which had been following the ideology of Hindutwa.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the best advocate of Kashmir by pleading their case through diplomacy. "The inhuman repression of Kashmiris by occupation forces has negated India's claim of being the largest democracy of the world," she said. Dr Firdous said the Indian occupation forces had literally turned the Kashmir region into an open-air prison through a lockdown and suspending communications services.

She said Kashmiris were facing an acute shortage of edibles and medicines and they were looking to the world and human rights organizations for help. "In the civilized world, torture of even animals is not tolerated but eight million Kashmiri human beings are brutalised and imprisoned by colonial forces of India."

She said the visit of the Saudi deputy foreign minister and United Arab Emirates foreign minister was the manifestation of the two countries' trust in the leadership of Imran Khan and his diplomatic efforts on Kashmir.

Terming the foreign students of International Islamic University as Pakistan's ambassadors in their respective countries, she expressed the hope that they would advocate the case of Kashmir in their native countries.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said academia and students were the most important people of the nation, so they must narrate a policy on Kashmir. He said social media and research were the most effective tools to fight against Indian atrocities.

"The world must take notice of the Kashmir crisis," he said. IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said the role of universities was vital to highlight the cruelty of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

He added that the IIU provided priority cooperation to the students who hail from Indian occupied Kashmir. The IIU president said that Kashmir issue is one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution. The seminar was also addressed by Dr Muhammad Khan, a professor of IR at IIU, international scholars and students of the university.