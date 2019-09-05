Envoys present credentials to president

Islamabad:Ambassadors and High Commissioner-designate of Palestine, Russia, Portugal, Australia and Kazakhstan presented their respective credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here on Wednesday.

Among them were Ahmed Jawad Amine Rabei (Palestine), Danila Viktorovich Ganich (Russian Federation), Paulo Neves Pacinho (Portugal), Dr. Geoffrey Shaw (Australia) and Akan Rakhmetullin (Kazakhstan).

Earlier, each envoy-designate arrived at the main gate of the Aiwan-i-Sadr in a horse-driven carriage. The national anthem of Pakistan and the respective countries were played and the envoys designate were also presented the guard of honor.

The president felicitated the visitors and hoped that they would work for the strengthening of the ties between their respective countries with Pakistan. He said Pakistan wanted to further strengthen its relations with all friendly countries.

The president asked the international community to play the due role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute as fundamental human rights of Kashmiris are blatantly violated by Indian armed forces.

"Today's Pakistan provides very conducive environment for better investment and business opportunities and hoped that investors from these countries would avail them by investing in diverse areas," he said.