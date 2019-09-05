Tevta to start Microsoft certification courses

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique has said that internationally-acclaimed Microsoft technical certification courses would be started in Tevta institutes in collaboration with world renowned IT giant Microsoft.

He said this during a meeting with Microsoft Pakistan representative Jabran Jamshed. Jabran Jamshed said that the earlier conducting Microsoft Basic Course with Tevta was a pleasant experience. He called it a success story pointing out that 85 per cent success ratio of Tevta students in this course was highest among all public-sector educational institutes.

Ali Salman Siddique said that in future there was a tremendous scope for jobs and self-employment in the field of IT so Tevta intended to take full advantage of the opportunity. He said that Microsoft certification was internationally acclaimed due to which the students completing it would be able to earn respectable living both locally and abroad.

The Tevta chairman said that Pakistan stood at number 4 in freelancing in the world. Therefore, the students completing Microsoft certifications would also have an opportunity to earn not only foreign exchange for their country but would also be able to secure a respectable living for their families.

Ali Salman Siddique said that MCE (Microsoft Certified Educator) courses would be conducted for Tevta teachers so that they were able to train other teachers as master trainers. He said that aptitude tests of students might also be conducted at the stage of their induction to determine which MS technical certification course was more suitable to them. He said that Tevta had to grasp opportunities in the field of IT.