Hot, humid weather

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lay over western Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.