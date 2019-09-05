Call to amend medical teaching ordinance

LAHORE: Young Consultants Association (YCA) has suggested the government to bring necessary amendments to the recently promulgated Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) (Reforms) Ordinance 2019 after due consultation with stakeholders instead of waiting for protests.

In a meeting chaired by YCA President Dr Hamid Butt at Lahore General Hospital here on Wednesday, consultants from various teaching hospitals discussed the scenario after promulgation of the said ordinance and future course of action.

The participants believe that the move was contrary to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for health sector. “Promulgation of ordinance instead of adopting the set procedure of its passage from the legislature shows that the government lacked support on this issue. There are contradictions and mistakes in the ordinance. Contrary to the government claims, there is no mechanism of giving reward for good performance. Any employee can be sent home with a single stroke of pen and there is no room for appeal. Healthcare providers will be no more public servants. Due to lack of job security, thousands of doctors have already gone abroad and the Ordinance would only hasten the process of brain drain. We are already facing shortage of faculty and as such could not afford such misadventure. Government should improve existing infrastructure in the larger interests of the ailing humanity”, read the communiqué released after the meeting. Dr Hamid Butt constituted a three member committee for consulting other stakeholders including YDA, PMA, paramedics and nurses for devising joint strategy.