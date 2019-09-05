Three kids among four of a family die in accident

LAHORE: A woman and three children of a family were killed in an accident at Gujjar Colony, Chandrai Road here on Wednesday.

Police said the ill-fated family was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Hassan, 3, son of Mazhar, Muqadas, 6, daughter of Mazhar and Usman,14, son of Zafar, died on the spot while Nasreen Bibi, 40, wife of Mazhar, was injured and shifted to Lahore General Hospital by Rescue 1122 where she also died. After the incident, the driver fled away.

hit to death: A 50-year-old man was flung off the Raiwind Flyover and landed on the road below after his bike was hit by a speeding car on Wednesday. The victim died due to multiple injuries. The victim was identified as Bashir Ahmad. The driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind the scene.

Four injured as truck overturns: Four persons of a family were injured when a vegetable-laden truck overturned on their car in the limits of Nawan Kot area on Wednesday. The car was on its way to Scheme Mor Nawankot when the truck driver, coming from the opposite direction, lost control over the vehicle following which it overturned, injuring four car-riders. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene, smashed the car windows, pulled out four survivors of a family and shifted them to hospital.

accidents: Eleven persons were killed and 945 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 873 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 564 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 381 persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.