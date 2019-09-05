Nine new industrial estates to be set up, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the PTI government formulated result-oriented policy to accelerate the process of industrialisation across the province.

Reviewing progress on development of industrial estate and setting up of new industrial centres in a meeting held here on Wednesday, the minister said that nine new industrial estates will be set up on eleven thousand acres of land and investment amounting to billions of rupees will be made over there. Infrastructure of international standard will be provided in the industrial zone.

CEO Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company gave a detailed briefing about development affairs of the industrial estates. Officers of Industries and Trade Department participated in the meeting.

The minister said that the PTI government set a target of 10 per cent annual industrial progress under new industrial policy. For the achievement of this objective all possible facilities are being provided to the industrialists and investors, he added. Practical steps have been initiated in order to create ease and comfort in doing business.

The government is launching a new system of inspector-less regime. New digital system for recovery of taxes is being introduced by abolishing the redundant laws which will ensure transparency and industrialists will also be facilitated. It is essential ingredient of government’s strategy to expand the industries and enhance employment opportunities and for attaining this objective colonisation of industrial estate will be ensured. It is utmost endeavour of the government that in order to set up industrial units in industrial estate, new industrial units should be made on sold out plots at the earliest. The real purpose behind establishing new industrial centres and industrial estates is to expedite the process of industrialization, added Aslam Iqbal. New industrial policy will prove to be an important milestone regarding reviving the dilapidated and sick industries due to inefficient treatment being meted out to such industries during previous tenures of government and we will leave no stone unturned for accomplishing the targets being set under this policy, he said.

customs: A joint team of Pakistan Customs and Inland Revenue Wednesday visited the Mall of Lahore in its ongoing anti-smuggling drive where 22 shops were inspected to sensitise their managers to display their NTNs, STRNs and update their returns to substantiate origin of imported goods.

The shops qualifying as Tier-1 retailers in general and jewellers in particular were visited and advised to revise their returns and declarations with FBR and, if required, get themselves duly registered for sales tax purposes as well.

The retailers were asked to update their records within 15 days to which they responded positively. The FBR team faced no disturbance and visit remained peaceful.