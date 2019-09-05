Complete security to be provided in public hospitals, says Yasmin

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review security arrangements in government hospitals.

Provincial Health Secretary Cap (R) Usman, special secretaries Mian Shakeel and Mudassir Waheed Malik, SSP Security Lahore Muhammad Naveed and other officers were also present in the meeting held at at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

The minister was brief on the security arrangements of government hospitals in Lahore. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that complete security would be provided to the patients of government hospitals. She said that security of all government hospitals would be monitored through CCTV cameras on a regular basis. Trained security staff will be deputed at the entry and exit points of the hospitals.

SSP security Lahore Muhammad Naveed said that training would be provided to the security guards of government hospitals at Gujjar Singh Police Lines. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting held to review the affairs of Sheikh Zaid Hospital (SZH) at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Provincial Secretary Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, Sheikh Zaid Hospital Administrator Dr Akbar Hussain and Chairman Dr Mateen Izhar were also present. Matters regarding salaries and utility bills of Sheikh Zaid Hospital’s employees were reviewed.

The hospital administrator briefed the minister about the problems faced by the hospital. The minister said steps would be taken on a priority basis for solving the problems of the staff. She assured that the government would provide every possible support to them.

Congo, dengue fever: An awareness seminar was held on Congo and dengue fever by Department of Medicine King Edward Medical University (KEMU) under the Chairmanship of Prof Dr Irshad Hussain Qureshi with Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masud Gondal as chief guest here on Wednesday.

All the heads of the Medical, Surgical & Allied Departments, Medical Superintendent, Mayo Hospital, consultants, undergraduate & postgraduate students and nursing staff participated in the seminar.

In the seminar a detailed description of diagnosis, clinical manifestations, treatment and protective measures to be taken by the doctors and staff taking care of these patients were discussed.

Dr M Naeem Afzal described that any patient having high grade fever more than three days along with body aches and headache with exposure of livestock or infected patients, with or without bleeding manifestation must visit hospital and get his blood count checked for these viral illnesses like dengue and Congo fever.

Dr Somia Iqtadar highlighted that these two diseases have many common features but bleeding is more prominent in Congo and patient may have complications of liver or kidney failure. On the other hand only few patients of dengue fever are likely to develop complications.

Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi and Prof Sajid Ubaidullah emphasised the need of precautions among doctors and paramedical staff. They highlighted that preventive equipments are available in Mayo Hospital and doctors should treat the patients whole heartedly according to prescribed guidelines.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, Vice Chancellor KEMU appreciated the Department of Medicine for arranging such important awareness seminar. He announced for initiating postgraduate programme in infectious diseases in order to provide trained human resource to other institutions in future. He proposed that public awareness seminars and walks should also be conducted in order to reduce anxiety and panic about Congo and dengue fever in society. In the end chief guest distributed shields among the guests.