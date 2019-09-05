Pakistan stronger on diplomatic front: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said perception that Pakistan is isolated on diplomatic front is not true rather it is getting stronger than ever.

“We will defeat India on diplomatic front, visit of foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE to Pakistan is very significant for Pakistan, Inshallah on the Kashmir issue both countries will not disappoint us,” said the governor while talking to the media at an MoU signing ceremony at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

Besides, a delegation of religious scholars led by Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash also called on the governor at Governor House whereas Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also met Ch Sarwar later.

The governor while speaking on these occasions said that in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan not a single penny can go wasted from national exchequer, adding: “We will protect each and every penny of national exchequer.”

The governor said that it was a welcoming sign that Pakistan and India had progressed in Kartarpur Corridor talks. “We also believe that whatever the circumstances are Pakistan under any circumstances would inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor before the 550th celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak,” said the governor.

Responding to a question, Sarwar said that India never let a chance slip to conspire against Pakistan and was trying to weaken Pakistan on diplomatic grounds but it failed in past and would fail this time again. He said Pakistan would defeat India on diplomatic front and in the upcoming month the US visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his address to UN General Assembly would be of immense importance.

He said that India was trying to cover atrocities in Kashmir but today the voice of Kashmiris had reached every corner of the world and everyone was condemning Indian oppression in the valley.

He added India would have to solve Kashmir Issue according to the resolutions of the United Nations, tomorrow if not today. The PTI government from the day one is committed to providing housing facilities to shelter less and homeless people through Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme which has already been started in few districts of the Punjab, he added.

He said that the government would facilitate all the housing societies duly approved by LDA and departments concerned will collaborate with them in provision of 5 million houses to people.