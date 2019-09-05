Woman dies as van hits rickshaw

LAHORE A 65-year-old woman was killed and four others injured when a speeding van hit a motorcycle-rickshaw in the Shafiqabad area on Wednesday.

It was reported that a motorcycle-rickshaw carrying five passengers was passing through Malipura Bund Road, Safiqabad when a rashly-driven van hit it. As a result, five passengers travelling in the motorcycle-rickshaw received serious injuries.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital where a woman died. The woman was identified as Saleema Bibi of Mohni Road area. Body was shifted to morgue.

found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Hanjarwal police on Wednesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police removed the body to morgue.

Biker dies: A 30-year-old bike-rider died of cardiac seizure in the limits of Harbanspura police on Wednesday. He was identified as Irfan, a resident of Kotha Pind, Faisal Town. It was reported that Irfan was on his way on a bike when he suddenly fell on the road and went unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police claimed that he might have died of cardiac seizure. Body was shifted to morgue.