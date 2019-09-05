close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
India firework factory blast kills 18

AFP
September 5, 2019

NEW DELHI: At least 18 people have been killed and up to 16 injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in northern India, as rescuers battle the flames in the search for survivors. Nearby cars and buildings were damaged in the blast that occurred at the plant in the city of Batala. “We have already taken out 18 dead bodies from the firecracker factory,” police inspector Mukhtar Singh, told AFP.

