Netanyahu in controversial Hebron visit

HEBRON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undertook a controversial visit to the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron Wednesday, to commemorate the anniversary of the 1929 killing of Jews there. The visit, which began in the late afternoon, is a rarity and comes just ahead of Israel´s September 17 elections, with Netanyahu seeking to attract votes from the country´s nationalist right. He attended a ceremony marking 90 years since 67 Jews were killed by Palestinian rioters in Hebron. Today around 800 Jewish settlers live under hefty Israeli army security in the city, surrounded by around 200,000 Palestinians. The area was under heavy guard for the ceremony — which also attracted other Israeli politicians — with soldiers, explosives experts and sniffer dogs all present. The Palestinian Authority has condemned his visit — his first since 1998, according to Israeli media — as “provocative” and politically motivated.