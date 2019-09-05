close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
AFP
September 5, 2019

S African business in Nigeria attacked

World

AFP
September 5, 2019

ABUJA: More than a hundred demonstrators clashed with police near a South African-owned supermarket in the Nigerian capital on Wednesday as resentment simmered over attacks on foreign-owned shops in South Africa. Demonstrators burned tyres and hurled rocks outside a mall in Abuja where a branch of the Shoprite supermarket is located, before being repelled by a dozen police, an AFP journalist saw. “We must avenge the death of our citizens in South Africa,” said one of the demonstrators, Joseph Tasha. Security was ramped up around South African businesses across Nigeria on Wednesday following a spate of reprisal attacks, police said. Stores operated by Shoprite, the telecoms giant MTN and other South African firms suffered looting and vandalism in several Nigerian cities, they said.

