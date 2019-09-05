Iran warns of new cut in nuclear commitments,US imposesmore sanctions

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will announce a new step in scaling back its nuclear commitments by Thursday as it seeks sanctions relief from the United States, which responded by imposing even more restrictions.

Iran and three European countries — Britain, France and Germany — have been engaged in talks to reduce tensions and save a 2015 nuclear deal that has been unravelling since US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in May last year. The efforts have been led by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been trying to persuade the US to offer Iran some sort of relief from crippling sanctions it has reimposed on the Islamic republic since its pullout. “I don´t think that... we will reach a deal so we´ll take the third step and we will announce the details today or tomorrow,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The Iranian president said the two sides were getting closer to an agreement on a way to resolve burning issues. “If we had 20 issues of disagreement with the Europeans in the past, today there are three issues,” he said.

“Most of them have been resolved but we haven´t reached a final agreement. Macron, meeting Trump last month in France, encouraged him to offer economic incentives for Tehran and dangled the possibility of a summit between the US and Iranian presidents.

Trump — who made a splash last year with a summit with North Korea — made clear Wednesday that he was still interested in meeting Rouhani when the Iranian leader visits New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. “Sure, anything is possible,” Trump told reporters.