Hong Kong leader pulls extradition bill

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday withdrew an extradition bill that triggered months of often violent protests so the Chinese-ruled city can move forward from a “highly vulnerable and dangerous” place and find solutions.

Her televised announcement came after media reports on Friday and Monday revealing that Beijing had thwarted an earlier proposal from Lam to withdraw the bill and that she had said privately that she would resign if she could, according to an audio recording obtained by media. “Lingering violence is damaging the very foundations of our society, especially the rule of law,” a sombre Lam said as she sat wearing a navy blue jacket and pink shirt with her hands folded on a desk in front of her. It was not clear when the recording was made. The withdrawal still needs the approval of the Legislative Council, which is not expected to oppose Lam.

The withdrawal, a key demand of protesters but just one of five, came after unrest that drove the former British colony to the edge of anarchy as the government repeatedly refused to back down - igniting pitched battles across the city of seven million, the arrests of more than 1,000 protesters, and leaving a society deeply divided.

Many are furious about perceived police brutality and the number of arrests - 1,183 at the latest count - and want an independent inquiry. “The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns,” Lam said.