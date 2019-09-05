Indian ‘citizenship’ list causesanger, confusion

GUWAHATI, India: After living in India all his life, father-of-two Gokul Chandra Saha woke up last weekend to learn he was among almost two million people in the religiously diverse state of Assam that the government had suddenly deemed to be foreigners.

Saha, 68, a Hindu, insists he has the documents to prove his Indian credentials and is hoping to appeal against the decision, one case among many in what has proved to be a highly controversial and confusing effort to roll out of a “National Register of Citizens” in Assam.

The register, initially feared to be a stalking horse for the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to expel Muslims, has in fact ensnared many people from both religions. Whether it be from the Muslim or Hindu perspective, there is much anger, confusion and despair with many people insisting they have been unfairly made stateless.

“There is a complete mess somewhere,” Saha told AFP, adding that his two daughters, who used the same property document to prove their Assam connections for the list, had been deemed citizens. “It’s harassment, I have not able to sleep for the past two nights. Assam, a poor and isolated state in India’s far northeast neighbouring Bangladesh, has long seen large influxes of migrants from elsewhere. Bengali speakers make up around 30 percent of Assam’s 33 million population. About two-thirds of the Bengalis are Muslim, the rest Hindu. Assamese speakers, the largest community, are mostly Hindu.

Tensions in the ethnic and religious melting pot have at times boiled over into violence with 2,000 Bengali Muslims butchered in one day in 1983. These tensions have increased pressure for a lasting political solution, which local Hindu politicians said would come in the form of the citizens’ register.

The register is intended to omit everyone unable to prove they were in the state before 1971, when millions fled into India during Bangladesh’s war of independence. Those born in Assam after 1971 have to prove that their parents or grandparents entered India before that.

With the BJP vowing to pursue its pro-Hindu agenda on many fronts, Muslims — which make up 13 percent of India’s 1.3 billion population — feared they would be the main targets for exclusion on the register. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had also flagged expanding the register nationwide, fuelling fears it would be used to evict Muslims.