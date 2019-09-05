MPs strike new blow toPM Johnson’s Brexit plan

LONDON: British lawmakers inflicted a fresh defeat on Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s Brexit strategy on Wednesday, approving in principle a law that could stop him taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal next month.

The House of Commons voted by 329 to 300 in favour of a draft bill that could delay Brexit for three months, although it still must pass further stages to become law. Johnson had earlier warned he would call an early election on October 15 if the legislation went ahead, insisting Britain must leave the EU as planned on October 31, with or without a divorce deal with Brussels.

“I will never allow that,” he told MPs about the delay plan, saying the draft law would “surrender” control over Brexit negotiations to Brussels. But the government was braced for defeat, and has already introduced a motion for a vote later Wednesday calling for a snap poll before the last summit of EU leaders before Brexit, which begins on October 17.

In yet another twist in the tortuous Brexit process, however, the opposition Labour party is expected to withhold its support for the election, which requires the backing of two-thirds of MPs. The defeat comes the day after MPs defied the government in a preparatory vote on the draft bill on Tuesday evening, when 21 of Johnson´s own Conservative lawmakers rebelled. He expelled them all, depriving his six-week-old government of a parliamentary majority.

EU pours cold water on Johnson´s Brexit strategy (for local): Brussels on Wednesday warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson against the idea he could strike a new Brexit deal with EU leaders before Britain crashes out of the bloc next month. EU officials met a British delegation for “technical talks”, but stressed once again that London has come up with nothing that might convince them to reopen the withdrawal agreement. And a senior EU source poured cold water on the idea leaders might agree and approve a new accord at their summit on October 17 and 18, just days before Britain leaves on October 31.

“Leaders have never negotiated directly with the UK PM on Brexit. In line with the treaty, UK is not even present when the EU27 Leaders discuss Brexit,” the official told AFP after a meeting of EU ambassadors.