close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

POA names committee to pick IOA team

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has constituted a Management Committee for preparation and participation of Contingent of Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) in the forthcoming National Games starting from October 26-November 1 in Peshawar.

Begum Ishrat Ashraf (individual member POA) has been nominated as the chairperson of the committee. The Committee members are Rizwanul Haq Razi (Associate Secretary General, POA), Capt Nasir Mahmood Director (Sports Navy), Faisal Butt Director (Sports-HEC), Jalal Hyder Khan (Treasurer, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation), M Ramzan Kasoori Secretary (Islamabad Baseball Association), M Sarwar (Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation).

The Committee will be responsible for trials/ selection of athletes and allied arrangements for participation of teams of IOA as per rules of the National Games.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports