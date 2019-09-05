POA names committee to pick IOA team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has constituted a Management Committee for preparation and participation of Contingent of Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) in the forthcoming National Games starting from October 26-November 1 in Peshawar.

Begum Ishrat Ashraf (individual member POA) has been nominated as the chairperson of the committee. The Committee members are Rizwanul Haq Razi (Associate Secretary General, POA), Capt Nasir Mahmood Director (Sports Navy), Faisal Butt Director (Sports-HEC), Jalal Hyder Khan (Treasurer, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation), M Ramzan Kasoori Secretary (Islamabad Baseball Association), M Sarwar (Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation).

The Committee will be responsible for trials/ selection of athletes and allied arrangements for participation of teams of IOA as per rules of the National Games.