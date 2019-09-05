Carli hits double as US girls cruise past Portugal

LOS ANGELES: Carli Lloyd made it four goals in three games as the United States romped to a comfortable 3-0 win over Portugal in their World Cup victory tour on Tuesday.

Veteran striker Lloyd took her international tally to 117 in 284 games with two first half goals at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Lloyd, 37, had scored in the US women’s friendly win against the Republic of Ireland last month before netting again in the first of two games against Portugal in Philadelphia last Thursday.

And the veteran forward did not have long to wait before getting back on target in front of a sell-out crowd of 19,600 on Tuesday. Lloyd fired the newly crowned World Cup champions ahead after only 22 minutes, sweeping home a rebound from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

Lloyd then doubled her tally from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, giving Portugal goalkeeper Ines Pereira no chance after Ana Borges had brought down Tobin Heath with a clumsy challenge.Lindsay Horan completed the scoring with a header from a corner seven minutes from time.