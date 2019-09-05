Albilal Club triumphant in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Albilal Club has qulified into 3rd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Raja Club by 37 runs played at Township Albilal Ground. Scores: Albilal Club 153 all out in 18.4 overs (Rao Khayyam Abbas 37, Ulfat Rasool 47, Shahzada Khan 12, Ali Sikander 14, M Bilal 3/24, Khalil Anwer 2/24). Raja Club 117 all out in 18.1 overs (Yasir Ali 20, Shahzaib Khuram 16, Usman Ali 10, Ahmed Ashraf 11, Razaullah 19, Khalid Anwer 10, Rehmatullah 15, Ulfat Rasool 2/9, Dilshad Kanwal 2/18, Rana Kashif 2/19).