close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 5, 2019

Matsuda greets first Pak qualifier for Tokyo Olympics

Sports

 
September 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt felicitations to Pakistan’s shooter Mohammad Khalil Akhtar for qualifying the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I am very delighted to learn that Khalil is the first Pakistani who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and I deeply congratulate him for this valuable success. My sincere congratulations and appreciations to the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) also on achieving this great success and good luck for the mega event”, said Ambassador Matsuda in his congratulatory message

further said that Japan looks forward to maximum participation from Pakistan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The Ambassador also expressed his good wishes for the Pakistani Men hockey team and other individuals as well as teams competing in the qualifying rounds for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 35-year old Mohammad Khalil Akhtar from Pakistan Army has not only become the country’s first shooter but also the first Pakistani to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while putting up a splendid show in the World Shooting Cup held in Brazil which served as the qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports