Matsuda greets first Pak qualifier for Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt felicitations to Pakistan’s shooter Mohammad Khalil Akhtar for qualifying the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I am very delighted to learn that Khalil is the first Pakistani who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and I deeply congratulate him for this valuable success. My sincere congratulations and appreciations to the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) also on achieving this great success and good luck for the mega event”, said Ambassador Matsuda in his congratulatory message

further said that Japan looks forward to maximum participation from Pakistan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The Ambassador also expressed his good wishes for the Pakistani Men hockey team and other individuals as well as teams competing in the qualifying rounds for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 35-year old Mohammad Khalil Akhtar from Pakistan Army has not only become the country’s first shooter but also the first Pakistani to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while putting up a splendid show in the World Shooting Cup held in Brazil which served as the qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.