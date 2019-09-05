Raw handling of athletes at Special and Para Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Mismanagement and raw handling of athletes were at the peak on the part of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for hurriedly disorganized two-day event for Special and Para Olympics athletes at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The restricted event mean for only 150 athletes that was given the name of Games was so ill planned that at just couple of hours before the start of the opening ceremony, the venue was shifted from Rodham Hall to Jinnah Stadium. So raw was the handling that special athletes who always require special caring were never been given a befitting welcome to participate in the mini event. Some of the Para Olympics athletes and their handlers were seen complaining about the breakfast. “We arrived earlier for the Games. We were not provided with the breakfast even.” When one of the senior directors PSB and the man responsible for providing facilities Agha Amjadullah was approached, he said he was not responsible of their breakfast as these athletes arrived a bit late and the PSB had got no such arrangements.

Majority of athletes turning up for mini event were even denied boarding and lodging at the PSB hostels at the outset. “We invited athletes for competition and are not responsible for their boarding lodging. However, we are now providing them with the accommodation. No food will be given to them, they have to arrange their own,” Azam Dar, Deputy Director General PSB said.

Other special athletes were seen complaining of heat and tough weather. “Summer is no time to organise such Games. If these hurriedly planned Games are meant for promotion of special athletes, these should have been organized at a proper time of the year and with proper planning. The weather is so hot that we cannot even stand what to talk about competing.”

Even the PSB finance department officials who were approached Wednesday to cost on the Games, said he had yet to receive any information on that.“These Games are being organised under the direction of Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza. So far we don’t know the cost of the event,” he said.

Later these mini-Quaid-i-Azam Games were declared open by IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza who was also accompanied by Rohnak Lakhani, chairperson Special Olympics. “All these athletes are free to use facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex,” Minister said.