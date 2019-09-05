School Education Dept, SBP join hands for sports promotion

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and School Education Department can make joint efforts to promote sports at grassroots level; this was stated by Secretary School Education Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh while addressing an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and School Education Department were unanimous to carve out joint sports strategy for the promotion of sports in the province. “sports culture can grow rapidly in the province with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab. Under our joint coordination and sports strategy, we will pick talented children from all over the province and then groom them according to their passion in sports,” Secretary School Education said.

The meeting was attended by Director Admin Javed Chohan, DSO Nadeem Qaiser, qualified coach of Women Karate Federation and South Asian Karate Champion Uzma Asghar Aulakh and Vice-President Women Karate Federation Ada Jaferi and other top officials.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said there is plenty of sports talent in our young male and female students and Sports Board Punjab and School Education Department can nurture that valuable talent through combine efforts. “We need to carve out joint strategy to convince and bring youth towards sports activities. It is essential especially in the present era to involve youth of the province in maximum sports activities,” he added.

“Sports Board Punjab has established best sports infrastructure in the province. “We have already established 315 sports facilities in all over the province and the number of sports facilities will be increased to 515 by next year,” he added.

‘Performance of all DSO will be reviewed every month’: DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the performance of all Divisional Sports Officers (DSO) will be reviewed every month; he said this while addressing a meeting all Divisional Sports Officers of the province at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said every DSO will have to brief about his performance regarding sports activities and event in his division.

He issued strict instruction to all DSOs to hold maximum number of sports events in their respective divisions. “The prime objective of this practice is to involve maximum players in sports activities. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the fundamental obligation of Sports Board Punjab is to trace and train under-16 players from across the province”.