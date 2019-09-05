Smith marks Ashes return with fifty

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Australia star Steve Smith marked his first Test innings since suffering concussion with a fourth fifty of the series as he extended his Ashes run-spree against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The former captain missed England’s dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley after being felled by a bouncer from paceman Jofra Archer in the drawn second match of the series at Lord’s.

Smith came in with Australia in trouble at 28-2 after winning the toss on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester, facing his first ball from Archer.He reached his fifty with his seventh four in 81 balls when he extravagantly cover-drove all-rounder Ben Stokes with a shot that saw the batsman end up on his knees. That boundary took Australia to 142-2 in the 39th over of a rain-marred day.

Marnus Labuschagne, who has made four successive Test fifties since coming in as Smith’s concussion substitute, was bowled by seamer Jamie Overton in the following over for 67, to leave Australia 144-3.

Smith, who this week returned to the top of the world Test batting rankings, is playing in his first series at this level since completing a 12-month ban for ball-tampering. The 30-year-old former Australia captain scored 144 and 142 in his side’s 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston before making 92 at Lord’s. The five-match series is all square at 1-1.

Earlier, Smith, felled by a 92 miles-per-hour (148 kph) Jofra Archer bouncer in the drawn second Test at Lord’s, was 28 not out after adding an unbroken 70 for the third wicket with Labuschagne. Ashes-holders Australia were looking to bounce back from a stunning one-wicket defeat in the third Test at Headingley where Ben Stokes’s 135 not out saw England square the five-match series at 1-1. Australia captain Tim Paine took the bold decision to bat first after winning the toss, even though both top orders have struggled this Ashes.

But just four balls into the innings Broad, again leading England’s attack in the ongoing absence of regular new-ball partner James Anderson, had Warner caught behind for nought as he tried to withdraw his bat — a carbon copy of one of the left-hander’s dismissals earlier this series. It was the fifth time Broad had snared Warner this series. Marcus Harris had kept his place alongside Warner at the top of the order after Australia dropped the struggling Usman Khawaja. But the left-hander fell for 13 when Broad trapped him lbw from around the wicket with a ball that nipped back. Kumar Dharmasena eventually responded to Broad’s prolonged appeal by raising his finger, with his decision upheld on umpire’s call after Harris’s review, leaving Australia in trouble at 28-2. Harris’s exit brought Smith to the crease for his first Test innings since Lord’s, a match where he made 92 despite being struck by Archer. Smith, who had scored 144 and 142 in Australia’s 251-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston — his first Test since a 12-month ball-tampering ban — left his first ball, from Archer.

But Smith, top of the world Test batting rankings, got off the mark fifth ball by expertly driving Archer through extra-cover for four.All-rounder Stokes did cut one back sharply to Labuschagne but England’s review of Marais Erasmus’s not out lbw decision foundered on umpire’s call. Smith was soon back in the old routine, pulling Stokes for four, with Labuschagne square-driving fast bowler Craig Overton, the only change to England’s side, for his eighth boundary. Brief scores: Australia 170/3 (Marnus Labuschagne 67, Steve Smith 60*; Stuart Broad 2-35) vs England.