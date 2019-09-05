Pak-India qualifiers not at neutral venue: FIH

LAHORE: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has nullified the plans to conduct the Olympic qualifying matches between Pakistan and India on a neutral venues in case the two arch-rivals came face to face for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

A Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official last week claimed that the FIH was mulling idea of conducting the potential Olympic qualifying clashes between India and Pakistan in Europe due to recent political tensions between the two nations. India’s opponent for the two-leg Olympic qualifier would be confirmed on September 9 after a live draw at the FIH headquarters in Laussane with a likely clash at home against Pakistan on the cards.

But the world body made it clear that there are no plans to have the matches in Europe if India and Pakistan draw each other and as already announced, the top-eight ranked teams will host the matches. “There is no truth in this (claim by PHF official). This is wrong,” the FIH reported to have said.

India and Pakistan have been seeded in two separate halves of the draw by FIH and there is a possibility that they could meet in the Olympics qualifying tournament. The draw would see 14 teams drawn into seven pairs with the winners on aggregate going to Tokyo in 2020. Pakistan, currently ranked 17th in the world, had missed out on qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.