Blind Cricket Council disappointed over PCB’s approach

LAHORE: Dejected Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Wednesday expressed disappointment over Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) approach towards the visually-impaired cricketers, saying despite ardent efforts they had not getting time for a meeting with the PCB chairman.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said last week in a letter, he requested for PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani’s time for a meeting to discuss matters related to PBCC budget.

“PBCC had requested for a short meeting from September 2 to 4, but I have not received any reply from PCB on the matter yet,” he said.Sultan said PBCC president was a member of PCB’s general body but this is the way we are being treated.

“National blind cricket team who had won several world cups, bilateral series and had maintained an exceptional winning record still gets to pay only Rs12,000 to an A category player as part of the central contract,” he said and added that injustice was being done with the blind cricketers.

Sultan said PBCC’s current budget was Rs16.5 million which had not been increased since 9 years. “If PCB would not give us time than PBCC would protest against the matter next week,” he