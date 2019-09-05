Future of SA Games still uncertain

ISLAMABAD: The future of much-delayed 13th South Asian (SA) Games has again been left to uncertainty as the Nepal Supreme Court has stayed the forthcoming country’s national Olympic Committee elections.

The mega Games are set to start from December 1 in Nepal. However, Nepal Supreme Court intervention has put on hold all the preparations that were under way for the Games.The Supreme Court issued an interim order in Nepal, refraining the Olympic Committee not to go ahead with the planned elections till the time, the Court decides on the matter.

“The Games have already been put off twice before the new dates were finalised in March this year. The new development is a cause of concern for the South Asian countries,” one of the federation officials when contacted said.

Nepal Supreme Court judge Justice Tanka Bahadur Mokton while reacting on the plea of one of the Executive Committee members has summoned both the parties within a week time to hear the petition at length.

“Unless and until the matters settles down amicably, chances are that the forthcoming Games may well get a new date. According to federations officials in Nepal, efforts are on to settle the matter amicably so that the Games could go ahead as planned,” the official said.

Nepal NOC headed by Jeeval Ram Shrestha is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) while the parallel body was declared illegal by the Nepal Supreme Court in 2010.