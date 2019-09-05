Qadir unhappy with Misbah’s dual role

LAHORE: Former leg-spin maestro Abdul Qadir said on Wednesday that every paper work was done and carried out to fill the files and prepare a ground for Misbah-ul-Haq’s appointment.

He said he was not surprised at Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to give dual role of coach and chief selector to Misbah. “The board had already decided to appoint him head coach as well chief selector,” he said. The PCB while announcing Misbah’s appointment said that he was a unanimous choice of a five-member panel, comprising former captain and manager Intikhab Alam, former cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan, Board of Governor member Asad Ali Khan, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and Director International Cricketer Zakir Khan following a robust recruitment process.

But Qadir said that the entire process from advertisement to interviews of different individuals (for the post of head coach) was just a formality. “The fact is that the stage was set only for Misbah’s appointment. Everyone knew what will be the committee’s decision.”

The PCB while announcing to also gave the role of chairman of selectors to Misbah and said that it was part of board’s commitment to ensure transparency, accountability and role clarity at all levels. But Qadir, who was also former chief selector, said that although, Misbah was a gentleman, he would not be able to ensure transparency as chief selector. “The role of a chief selector is like that of a chief justice, who has to do justice at all costs. A chief selector must keep himself at a certain level of distance from players to ensure impartiality and fairness in the selection process.

“But as a coach there is always a possibility to develop personal liking for some players and disliking for others. And when you are also serving as chief selector, your personal liking and disliking may influence the selection process,” added Abdul Qadir, who served as national chief selector from November 2008 to June 2009.

He urged PCB to introduce a system, which was based on justice and objectivity. “And this can better be done when you will avail expertise of former greats, who have done work in their specific fields and earned name for the country.

“Unfortunately, over the years they (the ex-greats) have been turned into decoration pieces by naming enclosures of different stadiums after their names, while practically no benefit has been taken from them”.